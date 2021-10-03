Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

