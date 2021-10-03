Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $146.00.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

