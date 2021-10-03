Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -1.59% 4.91% 0.75% Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.36%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $396.29 million 0.93 -$6.31 million $0.04 101.50 Inari Medical $139.67 million 28.13 $13.79 million $0.27 291.48

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Accuray on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

