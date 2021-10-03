Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $173.79 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

