ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
ADCT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 202,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
