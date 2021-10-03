ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $44.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ADCT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 202,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

