Adshares (ADS) Price Up 33.3% This Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $216,397.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,758 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.