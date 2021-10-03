Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RMI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.