Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrival were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $271,829,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $83,061,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $9,719,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $6,884,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

