Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $151,000 Stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Future Tech ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BTEK opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

