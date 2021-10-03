Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,950 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Marker Therapeutics worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 32.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.