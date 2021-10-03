Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

