Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 112,161 Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUYZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 3,967.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter.

BUYZ stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

