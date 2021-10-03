Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $741.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $507.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

