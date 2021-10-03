Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

