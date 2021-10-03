Advisor Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,397,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after buying an additional 222,446 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

