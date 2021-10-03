Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $474.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

