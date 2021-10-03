Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 74.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $356,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE SPCE opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.