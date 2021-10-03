Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

WIX stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $187.40 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

