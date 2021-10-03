Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $324.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.65 and a 200-day moving average of $354.59. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.85.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.