Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

