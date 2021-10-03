AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $60.20. Approximately 29,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,198,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $7,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after acquiring an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.