African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:AGG opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. African Gold Group has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

