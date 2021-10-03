African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:AGG opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. African Gold Group has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.
About African Gold Group
