AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

