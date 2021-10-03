AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 929 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

