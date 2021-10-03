AGF Investments LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $428.36. 1,262,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.54. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.10.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.