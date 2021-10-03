AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

VIRT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 903,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

