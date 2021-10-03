AGF Investments LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.04 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.