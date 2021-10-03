AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $391,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,015,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

