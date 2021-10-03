AGF Investments LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

