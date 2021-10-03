AGF Investments LLC Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. 8,663,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.25 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.