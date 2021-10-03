AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after buying an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after buying an additional 665,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,290. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

