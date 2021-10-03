AGF Investments LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,290. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

