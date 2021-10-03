Aion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.10 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Aion has a market cap of $82.22 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.68 or 1.00014625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00370426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00677614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00244681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,534,547 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

