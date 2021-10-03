Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 61.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $4,135,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Airbnb by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

ABNB opened at $173.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

