Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 77.2% in September

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of -0.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

