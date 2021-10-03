Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ACI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 1,489,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,316. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 777,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

