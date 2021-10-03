Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

NYSE ACI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.