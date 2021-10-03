Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

LIN opened at $297.85 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

