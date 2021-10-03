Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

