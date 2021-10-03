Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

