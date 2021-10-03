Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $285.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.34.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.