Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post $276.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.50 million and the lowest is $271.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $41,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.