AllSafe Trading Up 18.2% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $291,232.13 and approximately $327.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

