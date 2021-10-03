Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.