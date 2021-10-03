Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

