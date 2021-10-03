Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.9%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 346.20 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56). 1,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £412.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 589.22.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

