Alpha Impact Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $146.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00145419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,975.11 or 1.00039172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.59 or 0.07049305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

