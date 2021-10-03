Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 2,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock traded up $63.94 on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,804.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,531.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

