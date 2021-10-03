AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 536 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $486.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.