AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,931 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

