AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,166 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

CI stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

